MSC debuts Instant Quote

Joining the likes of ZIM, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Evergreen, MSC today unveiled its own instant spot booking system.

Housed on the the myMSC business platform, the new Instant Quote gives customers a shipment price online in under a minute. Clients then have the option to instantly complete the booking with the generated quote on myMSC. Alternatively, they can save the quote or forward it to multiple contacts for booking at a later stage.

The Instant Quote function is currently only available for shipping trade routes from North America to Europe and from Asia to Europe, with plans for the addition of more trades over the course of 2020.

For locations where intermodal services are available, customers can opt for end-to-end rates from the origin to destination.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards digitalisation within the industry and the importance of engaging customers through multiple platforms, including through e-business. As such, this upgrade of myMSC is a clear illustration of our continuing efforts to invest in digital business transformation with the aim to improve efficiency and transparency, and to give our customers more options,” said Andre Simha, MSC’s chief digital and information officer.

“A lot of digital innovations and IoT technologies exist in the maritime industry but to fully realise the potential of digitalisation, the need to collectively overcome the competitive mindset and increase collaboration is a must and a game changer,” a spokesperson for MSC told Splash, adding: “By collaborating we can make the whole shipping and logistics sector work better for everyone, and hopefully making the booking of a box as easy as booking a flight if that is what our customers want. Customer centricity is of utmost importance for MSC.”