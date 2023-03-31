AfricaContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

MSC debuts new African brand

Mediterranean Shipping Co has rebranded new acquisition Bolloré Africa Logistics. The operator, bought for $6.3bn, will now be known as Africa Global Logistics (AGL) and is an independent entity, and part of the cargo division at MSC.

“MSC is excited about the AGL brand reveal and will continue to invest in all its cargo businesses that operate in Africa, while supporting the sustainable growth and development of the continent,” the company stated in a release yesterday.

Many global liners are ramping up investments in Africa, a continent that is seeing ever larger boxship calls and a host of new terminals under construction.

