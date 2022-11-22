MSC ditches bid to buy Italy’s top airline

Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world’s largest containerline, has informed the Italian authorities that it is no longer interested in investing in ITA Airways, the successor to heavily in debt Alitalia.

MSC had partnered with German airline Lufthansa earlier this year to bid for a stake in ITA. The bid process has proven difficult however and two months ago MSC decided to take matters into its own hands, unveiling at the end of September MSC Air Cargo, something that will take to the skies from early next year.

Other top lines such as CMA CGM and Maersk have created air cargo divisions during container shipping’s recent record earnings period.

MSC is leasing four Boeing 777-200F aircraft from Atlas Air to launch the new airline with Jannie Davel, formerly of Delta Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and DHL, tapped to lead the business.