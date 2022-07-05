AsiaEuropePorts and Logistics

MSC eyes Vietnamese megaport project

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 5, 2022
Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) is involved in plans to develop Vietnam’s largest box port complex. Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), MSC’s port subsidiary, has tied up with Vietnam National Shipping Lines and Saigon Port, to press ahead with a massive transhipment hub in Can Gio, to the south of Ho Chi Minh City.

The port proposal has been sent to Pham Minh Chinh, Vietnam’s prime minister, with local media suggesting the concept has been greeted favourably.

Featuring 7.2 km of quayside, the port would be able to handle the largest boxships afloat and when fully complete would have an annual throughput in excess of 10m teu, providing some much needed extra capacity to the Southeast Asian nation, where exports are growing fast.

If given the green light, TIL and its partners plan to start building the port in 2024 with the first phase to be completed four years later.

Can Gio port is based at the mouth of the Thi Vai – Cai Mep River in between Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces.

