MSC gets onboard Singapore’s decarbonisation drive

Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has partnered with the Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), committing to a five-year collaboration to accelerate decarbonisation of the shipping sector.

As an impact partner, the world’s largest containerline will provide cash contribution towards GCMD’s pooled resources for pilots and trials. MSC will also take part in projects, allowing access to its vessels, operational equipment, and other assets, as well as vessel operating data and evaluation reports to help inform GCMD’s future trials.

The Geneva-based family-owned business has been an early adopter of responsibly-sourced blended biofuels as a transitional fuel and has the industry’s largest newbuilding orderbook of energy-efficient containerships.

“We are committed to helping to tackle climate change and in GCMD we believe we have found an excellent partner to help drive the green transition in our sector,” said Bud Darr, executive vice president of maritime policy and government affairs at MSC.

Welcoming MSC, professor Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, added: “Despite current economic uncertainties, decarbonising shipping will need liners – who are closest to customers willing to pay a green premium – to make hard commitments for the industry to progress towards IMO’s 2030 and 2050 goals. With MSC coming onboard as our newest impact partner, GCMD is now in a stronger position to drive decarbonisation solutions across the industry.”