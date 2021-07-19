BunkeringContainersDry CargoEnvironmentEurope

MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute

MSC

The Methanol Institute (MI), a global trade association focused on the future of fuel, has welcomed another two giants of shipping, MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers, as its newest members.

MSC and Oldendorff join a growing roster of shipping companies actively exploring the use of methanol as a marine fuel in preparation for an environment in which GHG emissions and carbon intensity will be subject to tighter regulatory control.

“MSC is actively exploring and trialling a range of alternative fuels and technologies on top of some significant energy efficiency improvements across its fleet and considers methanol to be one of the key long-term solutions available,” said Bud Darr, executive vice president at the Geneva-headquartered line. “In addition to exploring strategic partnerships with technology and energy providers, MSC contributes to the work of initiatives that are designed to facilitate cross-sector information sharing.”

In related news, MSC signed a memorandum of understanding last week with energy major Shell to press ahead with shipping decarbonisation plans.

Scott Bergeron, director of business development and strategy at Oldendorff Carriers, commented: “Oldendorff has been actively exploring the potential of various emerging renewable energy solutions as well as initiating the development and application of green technologies across the fleet, Today over 95% of the owned fleet and most of the chartered vessels are eco-type vessels; this is a testament to our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and supporting the maritime industry along the pathway towards decarbonisation.”

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 19, 2021
0 180 1 minute read
