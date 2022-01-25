ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

MSC joins Lufthansa in bidding for Italy’s flagship airline

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 25, 2022
0 54 1 minute read
ITA Airways

Airplanes are increasingly the must-have bolt on for cash-rich containerlines, the billionaires of the transport sector, making more money than Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

The Aponte family controlled Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has tied up with Germany’s Lufthansa in a bid to acquire the majority of Alitalia successor ITA Airways, seeking an exclusivity period of 90 days to study the deal.

MSC said yesterday the interest in state-run ITA stemmed from “the possibility of activating positive synergies … both in the cargo and the passenger sector”.

During container shipping’s greatest ever boom of the past year other liner giants such as CMA CGM and Maersk have invested in airplanes

Consultantcy Drewry is predicting container shipping will notch up a combined EBIT of $200bn this year, up from its revised 2021 total of $190bn.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 25, 2022
0 54 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button