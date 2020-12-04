MSC launches Christmas competition and unveils festive knitwear

The Danish division of Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has unveiled a Christmas competition, promising a unique gift for the winner.

MSC, where Dane Soren Toft took the reins this week as CEO, also revealed a natty festive knitwear (pictured) in unveiling the competition on social media.

Entrants are asked to take a photo of themselves while doing something Christmassy and upload the photo to either Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #mscdkchristmas.

“That’s it! You have then entered the contest with the opportunity to win a very unique Christmas gift – we promise it is a good one!” MSC’s Danish division promised via social media.

The deadline to enter is December 24 and the winner will be announced on January 5.