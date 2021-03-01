MSC linked to another boxship deal

Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) shows no sign of slowing down its hunger for secondhand tonnage with brokers this week linking the line to another acquisition.

Clarkson is reporting that MSC has paid around $6m for Atlantica Shipping’s 2002-built 1,726 teu boxship Polo . According to VesselsValue data, Atlantica Shipping sold the vessel last week at the same time as selling sister ship Charlie.

While MSC has not been reported by Clarkson as the buyer of Charlie, it is likely the two vessels were sold en bloc.

VesselsValue data also shows that in February Atlantica Shipping sold two other boxships to MSC, the 1998-built Miro and 2002-built Spero.

If confirmed, the acquisitions would cap off a remarkable month for MSC who was also reported to have acquired the 2004-built 1,850 teu Acacia Makoto from China’s Qingdao Pengteng for $6.95m, the 2009-built 1,730 teu Voronezh from Fesco for $9m, and the 2006-built 1,732 teu RHL Aurora from Hamburger Lloyd for $6.5m.

MSC’s buying spree, combined with new orders and vessels on charter, is set to see it overhaul 2M partner Maersk as the world’s largest containerline in terms of operating capacity.