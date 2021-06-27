MSC linked to another five boxship buys

Having added around 60 secondhand vessels over the last 10 months, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) shows no sign of slowing down its buying spree with brokers reporting the acquisition of another five boxships.

Clarksons is reporting that MSC has bought Borealis Maritime’s 2005-built 2,474 teu Bomar Resolve for an undisclosed price, and Temas Line’s 2002-built 2,475 teu boxship Spring Mas for $29m.

Additionally, Clarksons reports that earlier in the month MSC has snapped up Reederei Nord Klaus E Oldendorff’s 2003-built 2,478 teu Nordbaltic, Awilco’s 2010-built 4,250 teu Alabama, as well as Borealis Maritime’s 2010-built 4,431 teu Schubert.

“The extraordinary expansion of MSC’s owned fleet in the past months is unprecedented in the history of container shipping, with no carriers having ever tapped the second-hand market on such a scale,” Alphaliner said in a recent report.

With its substantial orderbook, MSC is on track to overhaul the Danish carrier Maersk to become the world’s largest containerline.