MSC linked to Borealis boxship pair

Swiss-headquartered containerline Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) continues to build its fleet at rapid pace according to the latest Shipping Intelligence Weekly by Clarksons Research.

Clarksons is reporting that MSC has snapped up the 2006-built 2,732 teu boxship pair Telemann and Bomar Spring from Borealis Maritime, paying a total of $15m. VesselsValue places a market value of around $14.5m on the pair.

MSC has been particularly active in the secondhand market of late. According to Alphaliner, not including this latest deal, the company has bought 16 ships worth more than $260m in the last four months.

Analysts Sea-Intelligence suggested in a report last month that MSC might soon overtake its 2M partner Maersk as the world’s largest carrier.