MSC linked to Borealis boxship pair

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 7, 2020
Swiss-headquartered containerline Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) continues to build its fleet at rapid pace according to the latest Shipping Intelligence Weekly by Clarksons Research.

Clarksons is reporting that MSC has snapped up the 2006-built 2,732 teu boxship pair Telemann and Bomar Spring from Borealis Maritime, paying a total of $15m. VesselsValue places a market value of around $14.5m on the pair.

MSC has been particularly active in the secondhand market of late. According to Alphaliner, not including this latest deal, the company has bought 16 ships worth more than $260m in the last four months.

Analysts Sea-Intelligence suggested in a report last month that MSC might soon overtake its 2M partner Maersk as the world’s largest carrier.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

