MSC orders six 16,000 teu ships at Dalian

Clarkson Research Services has confirmed that Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) is behind a series of LNG-powered boxship orders in northern China.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) had revealed last week it had signed contracts for six 16,000 teu dual fuel ships. The state-run yard did not reveal the identity of the owner at the time.

Clarksons has listed MSC as the liner involved in what are set to be a radical new design for container shipping. The ships, which will deliver in 2024 and 2025, are set to be ammonia ready upon delivery as well as being LNG capable.

MSC’s orderbook is now above 1.1m teu, leading it to stretch away in its new position as the world’s largest liner.