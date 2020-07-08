ContainersEnvironmentEurope

MSC responds to damning carbon claims

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 8, 2020
0 15 Less than a minute

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has denied accusations by NGO Transport & Environment that it is the seventh largest carbon emitter in Europe (see chart below). 

The world’s second largest containerline has responded to the carbon claims made by the NGO, claiming it has one of the lowest ratios of CO2 emissions per ton of cargo moved in the industry.

This is the second time in seven months MSC has been forced to defend itself from attacks from the same NGO. 

“To provide a comprehensive and accurate conclusion, CO2 emissions should be compared on an equal basis. An analysis focusing on shipping emissions in the EU should only take into account emissions which actually occurred in the geographical area of the EU, if it is going to be compared to other sources limited to the same area. This is particularly relevant for a global company such as MSC, which operates in all the world’s major shipping lanes,” MSC pointed out, noting that 40-45% of its CO2 emissions were in Europe. 

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close