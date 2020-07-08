MSC responds to damning carbon claims

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has denied accusations by NGO Transport & Environment that it is the seventh largest carbon emitter in Europe (see chart below).

The world’s second largest containerline has responded to the carbon claims made by the NGO, claiming it has one of the lowest ratios of CO2 emissions per ton of cargo moved in the industry.

This is the second time in seven months MSC has been forced to defend itself from attacks from the same NGO.

“To provide a comprehensive and accurate conclusion, CO2 emissions should be compared on an equal basis. An analysis focusing on shipping emissions in the EU should only take into account emissions which actually occurred in the geographical area of the EU, if it is going to be compared to other sources limited to the same area. This is particularly relevant for a global company such as MSC, which operates in all the world’s major shipping lanes,” MSC pointed out, noting that 40-45% of its CO2 emissions were in Europe.