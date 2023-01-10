MSC ship grounds at mouth of Italy’s largest container port

Nearly 24 hours on from becoming wrapped around a breakwater, the 339 m long MSC Elaine boxship remains grounded at the entrance of one of Italy’s premier maritime gateways.

Five tugboats are attending to the grounded 8,566 teu ship, owned by Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), but have yet to dislodge it. The vessel turned late on the exit from the port of Gioia Tauro yesterday morning, and grounded alongside a breakwater.

Divers suggest there is no serious damage to the ship in initial inspections and there has been no sign of pollution to date.

The local port authority said it is investigating how the accident happened, which took place in benign weather conditions with vessel under tow. Access in and out of the port, Italy’s largest container hub, has been severely hindered by the accident.