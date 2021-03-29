MSC ship suffers severe gash while berthing in Turkey

The 19,224 teu MSC Tina suffered a nasty allision with a pier in Turkey on Saturday. The 398.5m long ship has a sizeable gash along its port side while the pier at Ambarli Port reported significant damage. The accident happened while the ship was manoeuvring to berth.

The MSC ship was moved to a port anchorage where it remains today.

The port of Ambarli is located on the northern shores of the Sea of Marmara about 26 km southwest from Istanbul, serving the greater Istanbul metropolitan area.