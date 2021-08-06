AmericasContainersEuropeRegulatory

MSC ‘shocked’ by shipper complaint, rejects carrier collusion claims

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 6, 2021
MSC

As reported earlier this week, American furniture manufacturer MCS Industries has filed a $600,000 lawsuit with the Federal Maritime Commission against Cosco and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, claiming that they have repeatedly contravened terms of the US Shipping Act. MCS said the carriers had “unjustly and unreasonably” exploited customers, and had colluded to manipulate the market.

MSC issued a press release yesterday to respond publicly to the claim. The carrier said it “is shocked to learn of the accusations made by MCS,” and emphasized that it had “received no formal complaint by MCS Industries in advance of the filing.” About “subsequent accusations made [by MCS] in the media,” MSC said they are “vague and unsubstantiated and are incorrectly targeted at MSC.”

MSC “does not recognise the alleged shortcomings in booking the cargo allocations provided for this shipper. Furthermore, MSC is not illegitimately selling space allotted to MCS Industries under its service contracts to other shippers.”

The carrier also said it “rejects the accusation of collusion between carriers put forward in the complaint.”

Cosco, the other carrier cited by MCS, has yet to respond publicly to the accusations.

