MSC snaps up Capital boxship pair for $195m

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Capital Product Partners has announced the sale of two 9,288 teu container vessels for $195m, with MSC tipped as the buyer by brokers Braemar ACM.

The vessels sold by Capital are the 2016-built CMA CGM Magdalena and the 2015-built Adonis. The pair have a combined value of $187.1m according to VesselsValue, however boxship prices are currently surging with the Clarksons containership secondhand price index increasing by 47% since June last year.

CMA CGM Magdalena is scheduled for delivery in May and Adonis in July/August.

Earlier this week, Splash reported that MSC picked up two Awilco boxships, the 2011-built 4,250 teu Tejas and 2007-built 4,363 teu Mattina. With these latest deals included, MSC has around 13 secondhand boxships still to deliver to its fleet according to VesselsValues adding to 32 secondhand ships brought in since September 2020.

MSC also has the second largest containership orderbook in the world after Taiwan’s Evergreen and is set to topple Maersk as the world’s largest containerline.