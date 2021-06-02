MSC takes 1,102 teu sister ships

Mediterranean Shipping Co’s (MSC) remarkable secondhand tonnage buying spree is not over. Multiple broking sources link the Aponte family-controlled line with the acquisition of two 18-year-old, 1,102 teu sisterships.

MSC has laid down $14m en bloc for the Contship Hub and the Contship Gem . Contships bought the pair for $5.5m each back in 2016. The vessels were already on charter to MSC.

According to Alphaliner data, this latest swoop yakes MSC’s secondhand buying spree to 49 ships since last August.

Meanwhile, Contships has moved for the 957 teu Vega Omikron from German owner Vega Reederei. No price has been revealed for the vessel, which has been renamed Alpha Legacy.