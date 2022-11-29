ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

MSC takes delivery of first branded aircraft

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 29, 2022
0 7 1 minute read
Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has taken delivery of its first MSC-branded aircraft, built by Boeing and operated by Atlas Air. The B777-200 freighter will fly on routes between China, the US, Mexico and Europe.

Jannie Davel, senior vice president air cargo at MSC, said: “Our customers need the option of air solutions, which is why we’re integrating this transportation mode to complement our extensive maritime and land cargo operations. The delivery of this first aircraft marks the start of our long-term investment in air cargo.”

Davel brings extensive air cargo experience, having worked in the sector for many years, most recently heading Delta’s commercial cargo operations, before joining MSC in 2022.

He said: “Flying adds options, speed, flexibility and reliability to supply chain management, and there are particular benefits for moving perishables, such as fruit and vegetables, pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and high-value goods.”

Atlas Air is supporting MSC on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis. This aircraft is the first of four B777-200Fs in the pipeline, which are being placed on a long-term basis with MSC.

Other top lines such as CMA CGM and Maersk have created air cargo divisions during container shipping’s recent record earnings period.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

