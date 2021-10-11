MSC teams up with Chinese research institute to promote shipping decarbonisation

Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote decarbonisation and sustainable development of the shipping industry. This is the first time MSC is partnering with a major institution in China to explore the technical pathway for decarbonisation.

The three-year agreement will see both parties explore new ways to jointly cooperate on relevant research and activities and discuss progress to find the range of solutions that will make shipping even more efficient while continuing to serve as the backbone of global trade.

Under the framework agreement, both organisations will establish a collaborative process dedicated to research and development, knowledge sharing and business collaboration. A designated chairperson from each organisation will jointly lead the steering committee, with a working committee in charge of implementing the activities. Industrial experts will also be invited to conduct assessments on the results of the research studies.

A number of specific studies and projects are already lined up for the near future, including studies on the technical pathway and relevant policies for low-carbon development of the Chinese shipping industry, strategy and roadmap for the energy structure of shipping.