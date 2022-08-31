MSC teams with Hutchison Ports for new terminal in Rotterdam

Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the terminal investment company of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), and Hong Kong operator and one of the leading port investors, Hutchison Ports have announced plans to jointly develop a new container terminal in the Europahaven, where the north side of the Hutchison Ports ECT Delta terminal and Hutchison Ports Delta II are located.

The plan for the new terminal is to consist of five deep-sea berths with a total length of 2.6 km, which after the redevelopment is expected to have a capacity of 6m to 7m teu. The entire terminal will be developed and launched in phases and is expected to start the first phase of operation in 2027.

Ammar Kanaan, CEO of TIL said that sustainability is a top priority for TIL and MSC and the possibility of utilising shore power would be an important consideration for the development of the new terminal. “Elaborations on the shore-side power strategy for this project will be further explored with relevant stakeholders.”

The Port of Rotterdam Authority said it would redevelop the quay walls for the project.

“This is a substantial strengthening of our leading position as Europe’s largest container port and contributes to further improving the competitive position of both our customers and the port,” added Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority.