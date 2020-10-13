MSC vessel makes history linking the UAE with Israel

At dawn yesterday the 8,204 teu MSC Paris made history, calling at Israel’s port of Haifa having taken cargo from the United Arab Emirates.

The ship arrival comes weeks after Israel and the UAE resumed diplomatic ties and marks the start of a new weekly service from Dubai that will link the two former foes.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted yesterday, “For the first time, a cargo ship from the United Arab Emirates has now entered the port of Haifa. A new trade route opens between the United Arab Emirates and Israel!”

In another link between Dubai and Haifa, terminal operator DP World is exploring the possibility of investing in the port of Haifa.

Staff at Israeli carrier ZIM are now looking at adding UAE calls to its global offering.

“ZIM is certainly looking into it, though no concrete plans in place yet,” a spokesperson told Splash.