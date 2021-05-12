ContainersEurope

MSC’s pipeline of new tonnage approaches 1m teu with first LNG-ready ships

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 12, 2021
MSC

Alphaliner has confirmed widely reported news that Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) has become the latest carrier to commit to LNG-fuelled tonnage.

The world’s second largest containerline has concluded long term charters for eleven 15,300 teu LNG-ready ships Eastern Pacific Shipping has recently contracted Hyundai Heavy Industries to build.

MSC joins CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM in committing capex to LNG-ready tonnage.

MSC has been on a remarkable ship buying binge over the past 12 months, both for newbuilds and secondhand tonnage, something which positions the Geneva-based carrier as firmly on track to overhaul 2M partner Maersk at the top of the global liner rankings.

Liner peers ought to take note of the stunning fleet build-up at MSC. Since August last year the company has added just shy of 50 secondhand ships, while it awaits delivery of close to 1m slots worth of newbuilds, either owned or taken on long-term charter.

“With a number of ‘undisclosed’ orders for large mainline ships expected to go to MSC, the carrier’s pipeline might soon exceed 900,000 teu and come close to the 1,000,000 teu mark,” Alphaliner noted in its most recent weekly report.

Only Taiwan’s Evergreen has a comparable orderbook among the global liners.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

