MSC’s secondhand charge continues with Danaos acquisitions

MSC continues to snap up secondhand tonnage, with brokers linking the line to the acquisition of a pair of 6,178 teu boxships from Greece’s Danaos.

According to Clarksons, MSC has paid $130m for the Samsung-built pair Catherine C (2001) and Leo C (2002), both of which have been on charter to the Swiss line. The price is in line with the $129.7m market value according to VesselsValue.

MSC is now stretching away from Maersk at the top of the liner rankings compiled by Alphaliner. Having surpassed its Danish rival for the first time earlier this month, MSC has quickly built up a lead of more than 30,000 slots thanks to its aggressive secondhand plays as well as its enormous 1m teu orderbook.