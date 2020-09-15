MSC’s secondhand splurge continues

Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) is busy scouring the market for secondhand tonnage.

Brokers Braemar ACM link the Aponte family controlled liner with the acquisition for $10.5m of the 20-year-old, 5,456 teu, German-built SM Tacoma .

The marks the third change of hands for the vessel this year. SM Lines of South Korea sold the ship, previously part of the defunct Hanjin empire, to demo specialists GMS. GMS, however, decided the ship was still tradeable and in MSC have found willing buyers.

“The second hand market continued to be active with a number of older ships on the receiving end of buying interest from liner companies as the charter market marches on,” Braemar ACM noted in its most recent weekly report.

This is the third secondhand boxship MSC has bought in quick succession.

The gap between MSC and Maersk for top spot in the global liner rankings is now less than 300,000 slots.