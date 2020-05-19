MSPL sends two post-panamax bulkers into Baumarine pool

Indian iron ore miner MSPL, part of the Baldota Group, has joined the Baumarine by MaruKlav panamax pool by entering two vessels.

MSPL Diamond, the Singapore-based shipping arm of MSPL, has placed the post-panamax pair Indus Triumph and Indus Victory into the pool which was established by Klaveness and Marubeni in January. The Indus Victory has been delivered already, and Indus Triumph will be delivered lated this month.

Rahul Baldota, owner and joint managing director of Baldota Group, says he hopes joining the pool can help to lift earnings, vessel performance and increase the network for the owners.

Michael Jorgensen, managing director of MaruKlav, commented: “It is extremely motivating to see that the pool continues its growth and keep adding good owners to the fray, and with these vessel we are once again increasing our presence in the post panamax market, a market best served by fleets.”

MSPL has a fleet of four post-panamaxes in total, all built at Taizhou Sanfu, and has previously circulated all of the vessels for sale. Indus Triumph and Indus Victory were being circulated for sale in February 2019, while the Indus Fortune and Indus Prosperity were being circulated in October 2018. Neither effort resulted in a sale.