MTC seals Indonesian FPSO deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 13, 2022
MTC

Malaysia’s MTC Engineering has won a contract to supply the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Medco Energi’s Forel field in South Natuna Block B, Indonesia.

The project has been awarded to a consortium between MTC Engineering and Indonesian contractors Hanochem Tiaka Samudera and Cakra Bahana, following a lengthy bid process throughout most of last year.

The FPSO is expected for delivery within 21 months and will be chartered to the client and operated by the consortium for five years with an option to extend. The production capacity for the FPSO will be designed for 10,000 bopd and 43 MMscfd.

This is MTC Engineering’s third FPSO development and first FPSO project outside of Malaysia, where it has two floaters, the Nautica Muar and MTC Ledang (pictured). Concurrently, MTC and partner S.P. Engineering Services are the sole bidders for Petronas’ Limbayong FPSO project, its first deepwater development off the coast of Sabah.

