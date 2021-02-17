Mubadala Petroleum appoints new CEO

Abu Dhabi E&P firm Mubadala Petroleum has appointed Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed as its new chief executive officer.

Al Hamed succeeds Bakheet Al Katheeri, who was recently appointed to an executive leadership position in Mubadala Investment Company’s newly formed UAE Investments platform. He had previously held the position of chief growth officer, responsible for all new business development and M&A activities.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, chairman of Mubadala Petroleum, commented: “Mubadala Petroleum has demonstrated incredible resilience in the face of challenging market conditions and experienced sustained growth over the years. Throughout his tenure, Mansoor has been integral to driving the company’s growth and central to its international expansion. In his new role, and alongside the leadership team at Mubadala Petroleum, he will provide the continuity and focus needed to take the organization forward amidst an evolving global energy landscape and the ongoing energy transition.”