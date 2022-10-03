Mudit Paliwal brews up path to the Nasdaq

Mudit Paliwal-led Delta Corp Holdings has brewed up a way to the Nasdaq, announcing plans to merge with listed Coffee Holding, an American coffee roaster and dealer.

The share swap deal should be completed in the first quarter of next year with Delta then trading under the ticker DLOG.

Paliwal, Delta’s CEO and founder, commented, “Since our founding in 2019, Delta has experienced rapid growth in revenues and profitability and is now a leading global logistics provider to many of the world’s top natural resource, industrial, and energy businesses.”

Paliwal said the Nasdaq listing would enable his company to expand and enter new markets, with a growing focus on the energy transition.