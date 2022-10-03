AmericasDry CargoEuropeFinance and Insurance

Mudit Paliwal brews up path to the Nasdaq

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 3, 2022
0 10 Less than a minute

Mudit Paliwal-led Delta Corp Holdings has brewed up a way to the Nasdaq, announcing plans to merge with listed Coffee Holding, an American coffee roaster and dealer.

The share swap deal should be completed in the first quarter of next year with Delta then trading under the ticker DLOG.

Paliwal, Delta’s CEO and founder, commented, “Since our founding in 2019, Delta has experienced rapid growth in revenues and profitability and is now a leading global logistics provider to many of the world’s top natural resource, industrial, and energy businesses.”

Paliwal said the Nasdaq listing would enable his company to expand and enter new markets, with a growing focus on the energy transition.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 3, 2022
0 10 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button