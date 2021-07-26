Mumbai trade union claims China is banning Indian seafarers from entering the country
The government in India as well as international shipmanagers contacted by Splash have sought to play down claims by a Mumbai-based trade union that Beijing has put an unofficial ban on Indian seafarers entering Chinese ports.
The All India Seafarer & General Workers Union has sent a letter to the minister for ports, shipping and waterways, also posted via Twitter, claiming that around 20,000 seafarers are stuck at home in India thanks to a ban of sorts instituted since March this year by Chinese officials on ships arriving with Indian crews.
India’s shipping minister has denied there is any form of a Chinese ban in place while international shipmanagers contacted by Splash today say that ships with Indian crew calling China are not being turned away.