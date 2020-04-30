Home Region Asia Murakami to retire as chairman of K Line April 30th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has anounced its chairman, Eizo Murakami, will retire on June 23 but will continue to hold the title of special executive advisor. In Japanese corporate culture the chairman position tends to be a largely ceremonial role after a period as CEO en route to retirement.

Murakami was president and CEO of K Line from 2015 to 2019 when he was replaced by Yukikazu Myochin last April.

It remains unclear who will take Murakami’s position as chairman as Myochin is only 13 months into his tenure at the top of the shipping line.