Murakami to retire as chairman of K Line

Murakami to retire as chairman of K Line

April 30th, 2020 Asia 0 comments

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has anounced its chairman, Eizo Murakami, will retire on June 23 but will continue to hold the title of special executive advisor. In Japanese corporate culture the chairman position tends to be a largely ceremonial role after a period as CEO en route to retirement.

Murakami was president and CEO of K Line from 2015 to 2019 when he was replaced by Yukikazu Myochin last April.

It remains unclear who will take Murakami’s position as chairman as Myochin is only 13 months into his tenure at the top of the shipping line.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.