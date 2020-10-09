Dry CargoEuropeOffshoreTankers

Murmansk Shipping Company declared bankrupt

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 9, 2020
0 1,336 Less than a minute

Murmansk Shipping Company has been officially declared bankrupt by a local arbitration court in Russia this week, bringing to a close an 81-year chapter in Arctic maritime history.

Bankruptcy proceedings will be carried out through to the end of March led by a court-appointed manager.

Splash has reported on the decline of the line a great deal over the past three years with many legal proceedings taking place to try and recoup money from the company.

Murmansk Shipping Company can trace its roots back to 1939. It was privatised after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. The company has struggled to find business in recent years as new Arctic entrants have come on the scene.

VesselsValue lists the Russian company with a fleet of 19 ships made up mainly of small bulk carriers.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close