MX Bulk adds three kamsarmaxes at Tsuneishi Zhoushan

Isle of Man-based MX Bulk has returned to Tsuneishi Zhoushan for the order of three 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers.

Shipbroking house Intermodal reported that the price of each ship is in the region of $33m and delivery is set in 2021.

The order adds to MX Bulk’s existing order of three kamsarmax vessels at the shipyard.

MX Bulk, formerly LT Ugland Shipping, currently owns a fleet of five bulkers and has three bulkers on order. The company’s entire fleet is built by Tsuneishi, with four of them built by Tsuneishi Zhoushan and another by Tsuneishi Cebu.