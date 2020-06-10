MX Bulk adds three kamsarmaxes at Tsuneishi Zhoushan

June 10th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Isle of Man-based MX Bulk has returned to Tsuneishi Zhoushan for the order of three 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers.

Shipbroking house Intermodal reported that the price of each ship is in the region of $33m and delivery is set in 2021.

The order adds to MX Bulk’s existing order of three kamsarmax vessels at the shipyard.

MX Bulk, formerly LT Ugland Shipping, currently owns a fleet of five bulkers and has three bulkers on order. The company’s entire fleet is built by Tsuneishi, with four of them built by Tsuneishi Zhoushan and another by Tsuneishi Cebu.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

