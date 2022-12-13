My new year’s resolutions for shipping

It’s that time of the year where we mull new year’s resolutions. If I were to be so bold to make a couple for the shipping industry as a whole, I’d start and finish with the environment.

Forget the International Maritime Organization (IMO), shipping players in 2023 should get on with their own decarbonisation plans - and I’ve been heartened this month by a couple of brilliant guides as to how each and every shipping company can get on with this process without the need or guidance of the dit...