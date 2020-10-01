EuropeOperationsTech

Mystery autonomous vessel washes up on Scottish isle

Sam Chambers October 1, 2020
The coastguard in the UK is trying to find the owner of $400,000 worth of autonomous ship that has been found, wedged into a crack in the rocks in the Hebrides islands off the northwest coast of Scotland.

The Isle of Tiree Coastguard Rescue Team was called to a report of an object in the water on Monday.

Pictures were taken of the item and posted on the team’s Facebook page in a bid to find out about the origins of the vessel and to find its owner.

Members of the public were quick to help out the team and identify the object as an autonomous wave rider that could well have travelled miles from home but as yet the owner of the robotic boat has yet to be found.

These vessels are used to gather ocean data using energy from the waves and solar panels.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

