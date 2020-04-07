Home Sector Offshore Mystery investor circles stricken Swiber April 7th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Offshore

Under judicial management since July 2016, Singapore offshore concern Swiber Holdings has received possible salvation.

The company has revealed it is studying a preliminary and non-binding expression of interest from an unspecified third party in relation to a potential investment in the group.

Swiber officials will be cautious however. Canada’s Seaspan Corporation had earlier proposed investing $200m into Swiber, a deal that was eventually terminated in January this year.