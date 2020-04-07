Mystery investor circles stricken Swiber
Under judicial management since July 2016, Singapore offshore concern Swiber Holdings has received possible salvation.
The company has revealed it is studying a preliminary and non-binding expression of interest from an unspecified third party in relation to a potential investment in the group.
Swiber officials will be cautious however. Canada’s Seaspan Corporation had earlier proposed investing $200m into Swiber, a deal that was eventually terminated in January this year.
