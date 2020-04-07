Mystery investor circles stricken Swiber

Mystery investor circles stricken Swiber

April 7th, 2020 Asia, Offshore 0 comments

Under judicial management since July 2016, Singapore offshore concern Swiber Holdings has received possible salvation.

The company has revealed it is studying a preliminary and non-binding expression of interest from an unspecified third party in relation to a potential investment in the group.

Swiber officials will be cautious however. Canada’s Seaspan Corporation had earlier proposed investing $200m into Swiber, a deal that was eventually terminated in January this year.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.