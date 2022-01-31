N-Sea seals MPSV deal with EDT Offshore

Dutch subsea services specialist N-Sea has signed a long-term vessel deal with Cyprus-based EDT Offshore for the 1991-built multipurpose offshore support vessel EDT Protea .

The DP3 vessel has a strong track record in subsea services in both air diving and remotely operated vehicle intervention work in the North Sea market.

“By having long term control over vessels allows N-Sea to provide safer, and more efficient, operations working with fully committed and integrated teams on board,” the company said in a release.

In addition to the previously announced agreement with Geo Plus for the Geo Focus, the EDT Protea is one of the six vessels that N-Sea will have under full management and control. The parties will commence their joint operations under the agreement in March 2022.