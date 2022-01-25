N-Sea seals survey vessel deal

Dutch subsea services specialist N-Sea has signed a long-term agreement with compatriot provider of specialised survey vessels Geo Plus for the 2012-built Geo Focus .

The survey/remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel, Geo Focus, is one of six vessels that N-Sea will have under full management and control.

“By having dedicated vessels, it allows N-Sea to provide safer and more efficient operations through working with fully committed and integrated teams. Through this new dedicated vessel initiative N-Sea can offer a unique set of subsea solution capabilities supported by experts,” the company said in a release.

The Dutch-flagged hybrid vessel has a strong track record of continuous survey operations in various regions and sectors, including offshore wind. Back in 2015, it was the main survey vessel during the entire Gemini offshore wind farm project off the coast of the Netherlands under the charter by Van Oord.