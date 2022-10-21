NACKS promotes ammonia-powered boxship

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) approval in principle (AiP) for an ammonia-fuelled 16,000 teu containership.

LR, NACKS and Hudong Heavy Machinery (HHM) started work on the project in early 2021 with the AiP awarded following a risk-based HAZID certification in which the three partners discussed the flammable, highly toxic and corrosive nature of ammonia and attended risk assessment seminars.

As part of the approval process the three parties also conducted research and discussion on the arrangement of the fuel tank, the selection of fuel tank material, vent mast positioning, double-walled pipe ventilation detection, bunkering station arrangement as well as detection and fire control of ammonia leakage.

Ammonia has been recognised as one of the most promising alternative fuels for achieving zero-carbon shipping goals. Unlike other alternative fuels, ammonia does not release carbon dioxide when burned, and can meet stricter greenhouse gas emission standards in the future.

The AiP follows a number of ammonia projects that LR has been involved in, including design approval for DSME’s new dual fuel VLCC, AiP for Samsung Heavy Industry’s ammonia fuelled tanker and AiP for Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company’s 23,000 teu ammonia fuelled boxship.