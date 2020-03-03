Home Sector Offshore Nam Cheong secures charter contracts for six OSVs March 3rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Malaysian offshore vessel shipbuilder and operator Nam Cheong has clinched chartering contracts for six OSVs worth MYR116.4m ($27.6m) including options.

The six vessels are made up of two accommodation work barges, three AHTS vessels and one PSV. The vessels will be mainly operated in East Malaysian waters to support the drilling activities of foreign oil majors.

The new contracts have grown Nam Cheong’s total order book to MYR318.2m ($75.6m).

“The sizable new order wins are a good start for the year, adding more stability and visibility to our revenue and order book going forward. While we remain vigilant on the market outlook,we will continue to capitalize on our capabilities and reputation in vessel chartering business and diversify into engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning projects to capture more opportunities during the industry upturn,” said Leong Seng Keat, CEO of Nam Cheong.