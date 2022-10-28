Namsung Shipping branches out into offshore wind, eyes liquefied hydrogen

South Korea’s oldest private shipping line is branching out from its container base.

Namsung Shipping, best know as an intra-Asia operator, is the strategic investor in the 1.5 GW fixed-bottom Chujin offshore wind project, which will feature around 100 wind turbines in the far south of the country.

“This project is an exciting opportunity to combine the latest developments in offshore wind technology to produce clean energy, power the electricity grid from coastal locations and pave the way for this model to be used more widely around the world. It also is an impetus to grow the pool of specialized vessels to support offshore windfarm work,” commented Young Seok Choi, ,managing director, Namsung Shipping.

Namsung is looking at developing its own fleet of crew transfer vessels for the project and has also just unveiled its own concept design for a liquefied hydrogen carrier (pictured) joining a host of South Korean shipyards and shipowners keen to get into the nascent seaborne hydrogen trades.

Founded in 1953, Seoul-headquartered Namsung is a well-known brand on the intra-Asia trades. Alphaliner lists the company as the 42nd largest carrier in the world with 26 boxships in its fleet.