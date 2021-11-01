Namsung Shipping orders 2,500 teu pair at Hyundai Mipo

South Korea’s Namsung Shipping has booked two containership newbuildings at domestic Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for an estimated price tag of $82m.

The company expects to take delivery of the 2,500 teu boxships in the fourth quarter of 2023.

VesselsValue data shows Namsung currently owns a fleet of 18 containerships and four ships on order with a capacity between 953 teu and 1,891 teu. The latest newbuilds will be the largest in its owned fleet.

The boxship operator also placed an order at Hyundai Mipo earlier this year for 1,800 teu pair.