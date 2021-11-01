AsiaContainers

Namsung Shipping orders 2,500 teu pair at Hyundai Mipo

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 1, 2021
0 35 Less than a minute
Namsung

South Korea’s Namsung Shipping has booked two containership newbuildings at domestic Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for an estimated price tag of $82m.

The company expects to take delivery of the 2,500 teu boxships in the fourth quarter of 2023.

VesselsValue data shows Namsung currently owns a fleet of 18 containerships and four ships on order with a capacity between 953 teu and 1,891 teu. The latest newbuilds will be the largest in its owned fleet.

The boxship operator also placed an order at Hyundai Mipo earlier this year for 1,800 teu pair.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 1, 2021
0 35 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button