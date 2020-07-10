Namsung Shipping orders feeder boxship pair at Dae Sun

South Korean boxship operator Namsung Shipping has placed an order at domestic yard Dae Sun Shipbuilding for the construction of two 1,000 teu containerships.

The company expects to deploy the new ships on routes between the Far East and Southeast Asia. Deliveries are schedule in late 2021 and early 2022.

The company recently took delivery of another two 1,000 teu boxships, Star Frontier and Star Explorer, from Dae Sun and the pair was financed by Korea Ship Finance. Namsung plans to apply for similar finance for the latest two vessels.

VesselsValue show Namsung currently owns a fleet of 20 containerships with total capacity of 22,774 teu.