AsiaContainersShipyards

Namsung Shipping orders feeder boxship pair at Dae Sun

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 10, 2020
0 14 Less than a minute

South Korean boxship operator Namsung Shipping has placed an order at domestic yard Dae Sun Shipbuilding for the construction of two 1,000 teu containerships.

The company expects to deploy the new ships on routes between the Far East and Southeast Asia. Deliveries are schedule in late 2021 and early 2022.

The company recently took delivery of another two 1,000 teu boxships, Star Frontier and Star Explorer, from Dae Sun and the pair was financed by Korea Ship Finance. Namsung plans to apply for similar finance for the latest two vessels.

VesselsValue show Namsung currently owns a fleet of 20 containerships with total capacity of 22,774 teu.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close