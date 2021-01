Nanjing Tanker, a tanker unit of China Merchants Group, has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Dingheng Shipyard for the construction of a 5,500 cu m LPG carrier.

The vessel will be operated by Nanjing Tanker’s subsidiary, Shenzhen Huanan Liquefied Gas Shipping, after delivery in 2022.

Shenzhen Huanan Liquefied Gas Shipping currently operates eight LPG carriers, including six self-owned vessels.