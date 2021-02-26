Nanjing Tankers orders four product tankers at GSI

Nanjing Tanker, a tanker unit of China Merchants Group, has placed an order at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) for the construction of four product tankers.

The order is made up of two 49,500 dwt tankers and two 49,700 dwt tankers. The vessels will adopt GSI’s latest MR tanker design which has a series of green and smart features. Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in 2022.

Nanjing Tanker currently has another two 49,700 dwt tankers under construction at GSI.

VesselsValue data shows Nanjing Tanker currently owns a fleet of 44 vessels made up of 39 tankers and five LPG carriers.