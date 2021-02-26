Greater ChinaTankers

Nanjing Tankers orders four product tankers at GSI

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 26, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute

Nanjing Tanker, a tanker unit of China Merchants Group, has placed an order at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) for the construction of four product tankers.

The order is made up of two 49,500 dwt tankers and two 49,700 dwt tankers. The vessels will adopt GSI’s latest MR tanker design which has a series of green and smart features. Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in 2022.

Nanjing Tanker currently has another two 49,700 dwt tankers under construction at GSI.

VesselsValue data shows Nanjing Tanker currently owns a fleet of 44 vessels made up of 39 tankers and five LPG carriers.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 26, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button