National Port Authority of Peru plans investments of $1.9bn in 2022

The Peruvian port sector, led by the National Port Authority (Autoridad Portuaria Nacional de la República del Perú), is projecting investments of more than $1.9bn in port-development projects this year. Chief among the planned investments are $1.2bn for the Chancay Multipurpose Port Terminal, $350m for expansion of the south pier at the Port of Callao and $94m for Phase 1 and 2 construction at the Salaverry Multipurpose Port Terminal. APM Terminals is also awaiting approval for work worth an estimated $1.1bn.

The port sector is also investing in digital tools to improve logistics management, including the Single Window for Foreign Trade, led by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism.

These projects are in addition to ongoing port-modernization initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and equipment.

The country’s efforts to build a national port system are contributing, according to the Port Authority, to the development of both clear direction and the legal framework required for investments.