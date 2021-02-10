Navibulgar adds bulker quartet at Yangzijiang

Navibulgar, Bulgaria’s largest shipping company, has returned to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 31,800 dwt Great Lakes bulk carriers.

The newbuild contract includes two firm vessels and options for another two.

The latest order adds to the company’s existing order of four vessels of the same type at the yard.

VesselsValue data shows Navibulgar owns a fleet of 32 vessels, made up of 30 bulkers and two roro vessels. The company now has a total of nine bulkers on order, including this latest order.