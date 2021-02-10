Dry CargoEuropeGreater ChinaShipyards

Navibulgar adds bulker quartet at Yangzijiang

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 10, 2021
0 12 Less than a minute
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Navibulgar, Bulgaria’s largest shipping company, has returned to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 31,800 dwt Great Lakes bulk carriers.

The newbuild contract includes two firm vessels and options for another two.

The latest order adds to the company’s existing order of four vessels of the same type at the yard.

VesselsValue data shows Navibulgar owns a fleet of 32 vessels, made up of 30 bulkers and two roro vessels. The company now has a total of nine bulkers on order, including this latest order.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 10, 2021
0 12 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button