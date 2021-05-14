Navig8 declares purchase option on Ocean Yield chemical tanker

Navig8 has declared an option to acquire the 2013-built 45,000 dwt chemical tanker Navig8 Constellation , currently on a long-term charter from Norway’s Ocean Yield.

Navig8 had a purchase option on the vessel after five years, and now that it has been declared the effective purchase date is November 15.

The Oslo-listed Ocean Yield said that the price of the option is $18.8m, significantly lower than the tanker’s value of $25.2m according to VesselsValue.

Ocean Yield acquired the South Korean-built vessel from New York-listed tanker owner and operator Navios Maritime Acquisition for $37.3m in 2016.