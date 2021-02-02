Navig8 signs sale and leaseback deal for five chemical tankers with CSSC Shipping

Navig8 Chemical Tankers has entered into agreement with CSSC Shipping for the sale and leaseback of five chemical tankers.

Under the deal, CSSC Shipping will acquire two 37,596 dwt vessels, one 38,506 dwt tanker, one 49,560 dwt tanker and another 49,513 dwt tanker from Navig8 Chemical Tankers and charter them back for a period of 120 months. Total charterhire of the deal is $145.6m.

Earlier this week, CSSC Shipping entered into a sale and leaseback with Tongli Shipping for two kamsarmax bulkers.