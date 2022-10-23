Navig8 takes CSIC Leasing’s tanker trio under commercial management

Navig8 has taken over the commercial management of CSIC Leasing’s three panamax tankers.

The financial leasing arm of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) has committed the former Eletson ships Antikeros, Dhonoussa and Strofades to Navig8’s fleet.

The 2006-built Strofades was the first vessel to join in July, followed by the 2005-built Dhonoussa in September and the 2004-built Antikeros earlier this month.

The ships were part of a sale and leaseback agreement that Eletson arranged with CSIC Leasing in 2017, but the charters were terminated last year under the claim that the Greek owner was behind in lease payments.

In related news, the London-based Navig8 recently launched a new pool for aframaxes older than 15 years. The newly established pool called V8 Plus Pool currently has three Castor Maritime ships under management: the 2005-built Wonder Polaris and Wonder Sirius and the 2006-built Wonder Bellatrix. Overall, Navig8 has 16 aframaxes under management.